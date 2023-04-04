Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

To extract, define, structure, and transform user requirements and associated business processes into a business system representation (business solution model) to support the design, development and qualification of solution systems. Solution systems are typically deployed in existing operational environments and more than often, in a system-of-systems context. To this end, models are required to clearly contextualize solutions in these wider external environments.

Requirements Engineering

Direct the course of information elicitation events with stakeholders in an unstructured, semi-structured and formally structured manner.

Extract functional requirements by preparing and applying information elicitation techniques and tools such as surveys, questionnaires, interviews and requirement workshops.

Model business processes, data, rules and messages underlying the intended functional behavior in order to create a representation of the system to be constructed. This includes all interfaces with other existing or future external business systems. Determine impact of changed requirements in a given business process environment and identify the change management issues and activities associated with requirement changes. Model new or changed requirements, business processes, and messages into an existing business model. Liaise with system engineers/architects on specific operational aspects (e.g., performance, exception management, business continuity) that have impact on system behaviors.

Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management. Creating and maintaining accurate solution and process design documentation that meets the requirements of operational teams and the needs of the delivery team.

Ability to make presentations regarding new functionality or system enhancements to the project team.

Understanding how integration components work regarding transactional messages that flows between different systems.

Team player, must willing to work extra hours if and when required.

Minimum Requirements

Tertiary qualification in Commerce or Information Sciences.

Six years’ experience in the functional design and qualification of large-scale business solutions in a transaction based and message rich business systems environment.

Thorough understanding of SDLC and the role of the business analyst in it, from inception through to transition into the target operational environment.

Good working knowledge of UML. Experience with Sparx Enterprise Architect would be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

Agile

Business Analysis

Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

Unified Modelling Language (UML)

About The Employer:

Our client is focused on Customs. They bring proven, modern, flexible and cost effective Customs innovations to the borders of any country.

