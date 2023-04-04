Senior Developer

Key Performance Areas:

  • Ability to derive solid architecture, design and implementations from requirements
  • Assist with the investigation / solutions of problems on existing software
  • Technical support on existing products
  • Assist the Current Payments Architecture team in the specification and documentation of designs
  • Adhere to coding standards, version and source control, task / bug tracking processes Adhere to change management and defined development control processes
  • Perform dev testing of own assigned tasks
  • Support team leads to provide clear choices and recommendations that enable technical decision making
  • Clearly document and communicate agreed designs
  • Support innovation and/or research and development initiatives as needed.
  • Own the suitability of the allocated activities and artefacts to ensure the approach is not under/over engineered.
  • Clearly report progress against plans and escalate as needed

Qualifications and Experience:

  • BSc Information Technology/Computer Science degree or similar
  • Minimum 4 years hands on programming
  • Extensive MS SQL Server experience
  • Experience in using GIT
  • Experience in using Soap, XML, HTTP(S), REST, JSON
  • Experience and knowledge of Web technologies
  • Experience and knowledge of financial interfaces and technologies such as ISO8583, Mastercard, Visa, 3D Secure is essential.
  • Knowledge and experience in MS SQL tables, store procedures, etc. to fulfil the application data requirements required in a high throughput online transaction processing environment. Ability to derive solid architecture, design and implementations from requirements
  • Extensive experience working with Java
  • Experience and understanding of payment and regulated switching systems
  • Experience and understanding of Object Orientated programming fundamentals
  • Needs to have a high-level understanding of the common frameworks in the Java technology stack
  • Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them Competent in Spring
  • Competent in Hibernate
  • Experience in AWS infrastructure
  • Experience with Linux Centos, Ubuntu,
  • Database experience: MSSQL, Postgres, MSSQL, Dynamodb

The successful applicant must have:

  • Be a team player that contribute by example
  • Be able and enjoy working in a team, under pressure and with a high level of responsibility and accountability
  • Be self-driven, passionate, positive and have high energy levels
  • Willing to learn, keep up to date with technologies, contribute, mentor and assist other team members
  • Be committed to adhere to processes around source control, standards, reviews, quality, release management, deployment, etc.
  • Be a logical thinker, organized, assertive and focused on delivering quality dev tested work Have good verbal and written communication skills, and do not have a problem communicating and sharing with other members and management on a daily ongoing basis. Experience in online transaction processing in the financial sector advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Please read advertisement carefully

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

