Senior Developer – Gauteng Rosebank

Senior Developer
Key Performance Areas:
- Ability to derive solid architecture, design and implementations from requirements
- Assist with the investigation / solutions of problems on existing software
- Technical support on existing products
- Assist the Current Payments Architecture team in the specification and documentation of designs
- Adhere to coding standards, version and source control, task / bug tracking processes Adhere to change management and defined development control processes
- Perform dev testing of own assigned tasks
- Support team leads to provide clear choices and recommendations that enable technical decision making
- Clearly document and communicate agreed designs
- Support innovation and/or research and development initiatives as needed.
- Own the suitability of the allocated activities and artefacts to ensure the approach is not under/over engineered.
- Clearly report progress against plans and escalate as needed
Qualifications and Experience:
- BSc Information Technology/Computer Science degree or similar
- Minimum 4 years hands on programming
- Extensive MS SQL Server experience
- Experience in using GIT
- Experience in using Soap, XML, HTTP(S), REST, JSON
- Experience and knowledge of Web technologies
- Experience and knowledge of financial interfaces and technologies such as ISO8583, Mastercard, Visa, 3D Secure is essential.
- Knowledge and experience in MS SQL tables, store procedures, etc. to fulfil the application data requirements required in a high throughput online transaction processing environment. Ability to derive solid architecture, design and implementations from requirements
- Extensive experience working with Java
- Experience and understanding of payment and regulated switching systems
- Experience and understanding of Object Orientated programming fundamentals
- Needs to have a high-level understanding of the common frameworks in the Java technology stack
- Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them Competent in Spring
- Competent in Hibernate
- Experience in AWS infrastructure
- Experience with Linux Centos, Ubuntu,
- Database experience: MSSQL, Postgres, MSSQL, Dynamodb
The successful applicant must have:
- Be a team player that contribute by example
- Be able and enjoy working in a team, under pressure and with a high level of responsibility and accountability
- Be self-driven, passionate, positive and have high energy levels
- Willing to learn, keep up to date with technologies, contribute, mentor and assist other team members
- Be committed to adhere to processes around source control, standards, reviews, quality, release management, deployment, etc.
- Be a logical thinker, organized, assertive and focused on delivering quality dev tested work Have good verbal and written communication skills, and do not have a problem communicating and sharing with other members and management on a daily ongoing basis. Experience in online transaction processing in the financial sector advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Please read advertisement carefully
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree