Our client is looking to recruit a Senior SQL – .Net Developer who is able to develop and deliver robust enterprise products/ applications, using Microsoft tech stack. with 4 years experience in
- Developing and delivering robust enterprise products/ applications, using Microsoft tech stack including C#, MVC, WEB API, .NET CORE, SQL SERVER, and Azure DevOps.
- Azure with: CICD, containers, Cloud native development, SQL, and NoSQL, Microservices will be highly beneficial for the success of the role.
- Demonstrated Industry based knowledge and experience in the delivery of complex large-scale applications and web services using Microsoft technology stacks including:
– .NET Framework 4.5+ / .NET Core (above)
– Experience in a) C#, b) .NET, and c) React
– Experience with Visual Studio 2019/2022 Code
– Microsoft Web API / REST Architecture
– CSS frameworks
– C++ will be a advantage
6 – 12 months contract role
Hybrid – 2/3 days at the office in Sandton
Location preference – Johannesburg
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft tech stack
- Azure
- SQL
- NoSQL
- .NET Framework
- C#