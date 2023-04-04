Senior SQL – .Net Developer – Gauteng

Our client is looking to recruit a Senior SQL – .Net Developer who is able to develop and deliver robust enterprise products/ applications, using Microsoft tech stack. with 4 years experience in

Developing and delivering robust enterprise products/ applications, using Microsoft tech stack including C#, MVC, WEB API, .NET CORE, SQL SERVER, and Azure DevOps.

Azure with: CICD, containers, Cloud native development, SQL, and NoSQL, Microservices will be highly beneficial for the success of the role.

Demonstrated Industry based knowledge and experience in the delivery of complex large-scale applications and web services using Microsoft technology stacks including:

– .NET Framework 4.5+ / .NET Core (above)

– Experience in a) C#, b) .NET, and c) React

– Experience with Visual Studio 2019/2022 Code

– Microsoft Web API / REST Architecture

– CSS frameworks

– C++ will be a advantage

6 – 12 months contract role

Hybrid – 2/3 days at the office in Sandton

Location preference – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

Microsoft tech stack

Azure

SQL

NoSQL

.NET Framework

C#

Learn more/Apply for this position