Senior SQL – .Net Developer

Our client is looking to recruit a Senior SQL – .Net Developer who is able to develop and deliver robust enterprise products/ applications, using Microsoft tech stack.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Experience Required:

4+ years of experience developing and delivering robust enterprise products/ applications, using Microsoft tech stack including C#, MVC, WEB API, .NET CORE, SQL SERVER, and Azure DevOps.

Experience in Azure with: CICD, containers, Cloud native development, SQL, and NoSQL, Microservices will be highly beneficial for the success of the role.

Demonstrated Industry based knowledge and experience in the delivery of complex large-scale applications and web services using Microsoft technology stacks including:

.NET Framework 4.5+ / .NET Core (above)

Experience in a) C#, b) .NET, and c) React

Experience with Visual Studio 2019/2022 Code

Microsoft Web API / REST Architecture

CSS frameworks

C++ will be a advantage

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Solid working knowledge of SQL, with a demonstrated ability to code queries of varying complexity

Demonstrated ability to effectively use communication and negotiation skills to manage relationships

Expert knowledge or the short term and long term insurance industry

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position