Software Developer at Datonomy Solutions

The Web environment and WhatsApp are built using a combination of the following stack;

Redux

React

HTML 5

JavaScript

Vue

Node.js

CSS

Bootstrap

RESTful APIs going through Amazon Gateway

Git (version control)

AWS RDS

IMI (For menu-driven whatsapp flows)

Gatsby

Terraform

Contentstack

Jenkins

Docker

Desired Skills:

Software Developer

Redux

React

Learn more/Apply for this position