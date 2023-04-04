Software Development Team Lead

Apr 4, 2023

Our client, a leader in their field, is looking for an experienced Software Development Team Lead who will play an essential role by ensuring all software is developed to their clients’ needs.

Requirements:

  • Relevant Degree / Diploma.
  • 5+ years’ software development experience with C#.
  • Project Manager and SCRUM master experience.
  • Strong collaboration and technical skills.
  • Experience in an Agile SCRUM team environment.
  • Analytical and solution-oriented thinking.
  • Negotiation, planning and organisation skills.
  • Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving.

Responsibilities:

  • Lead, manage, coach and mentor a team of developers.
  • Participate in technical development strategies.
  • Manage scope, ensure requirements are correctly captured and documented with technical analyst.
  • Participate in team performance strategy.
  • Document user stories, product backlog, and development specification.
  • Participate in SPRINT planning, backlog refinement, retrospectives, and daily stand-ups.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Agile Development
  • Scrum
  • Development of software
  • .NET
  • Team lead
  • Software Development Life Cycle

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Internet Allowance
  • Study Assistance

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *