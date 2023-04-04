Our client, a leader in their field, is looking for an experienced Software Development Team Lead who will play an essential role by ensuring all software is developed to their clients’ needs.
Requirements:
- Relevant Degree / Diploma.
- 5+ years’ software development experience with C#.
- Project Manager and SCRUM master experience.
- Strong collaboration and technical skills.
- Experience in an Agile SCRUM team environment.
- Analytical and solution-oriented thinking.
- Negotiation, planning and organisation skills.
- Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving.
Responsibilities:
- Lead, manage, coach and mentor a team of developers.
- Participate in technical development strategies.
- Manage scope, ensure requirements are correctly captured and documented with technical analyst.
- Participate in team performance strategy.
- Document user stories, product backlog, and development specification.
- Participate in SPRINT planning, backlog refinement, retrospectives, and daily stand-ups.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Agile Development
- Scrum
- Development of software
- .NET
- Team lead
- Software Development Life Cycle
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Internet Allowance
- Study Assistance