Software Development Team Lead

Our client, a leader in their field, is looking for an experienced Software Development Team Lead who will play an essential role by ensuring all software is developed to their clients’ needs.

Requirements:

Relevant Degree / Diploma.

5+ years’ software development experience with C#.

Project Manager and SCRUM master experience.

Strong collaboration and technical skills.

Experience in an Agile SCRUM team environment.

Analytical and solution-oriented thinking.

Negotiation, planning and organisation skills.

Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving.

Responsibilities:

Lead, manage, coach and mentor a team of developers.

Participate in technical development strategies.

Manage scope, ensure requirements are correctly captured and documented with technical analyst.

Participate in team performance strategy.

Document user stories, product backlog, and development specification.

Participate in SPRINT planning, backlog refinement, retrospectives, and daily stand-ups.

Desired Skills:

C#

Agile Development

Scrum

Development of software

.NET

Team lead

Software Development Life Cycle

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software

5 to 10 years Software Development

Employer & Job Benefits:

Internet Allowance

Study Assistance

