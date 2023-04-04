Solutions Architect

Apr 4, 2023

Responsibilities

  • The BI SA must understand the entire BI landscape in order to ensure that solutions are implemented in a sustainable manner
  • Interact with business analysts and end users to establish information needs
  • Conduct data analysis and data profiling on various source systems
  • Design and document logical and physical data models using dimension modelling techniques
  • Review data models with functional and technical teams
  • Interact with software developers, business analysts, quality management and end users to communicate BI designs and solutions.
  • Establish, maintain, and ensure compliance with data modelling and data integration standards
  • Lead the creation, enhancement and implementation of newer BI standards and processes.
  • Mentor junior team members.

Technical Skills

  • The BI systems analyst should understand and have expertise in the various technologies needed to implement BI solutions. The BI systems analyst must have
  • experience with the Microsoft BI stack and Oracle
  • Specific technical skills desired include:
  • Excellent oral and written communication skills.
  • Solid experience in gathering requirements for reporting solutions and data analytics.
  • Solid experience in writing functional and technical specifications, process flows and source-to-target mappings
  • Experience working with BI front-end tools to develop prototype solutions (Power BI, Excel)
  • Strong SQL query writing ability (across database environments)
  • Strong experience in logical and physical data modelling using a variety of techniques including Kimball.
  • Strong database fundamentals and data modelling knowledge (normalization and de-normalization).
  • Experience in ETL design and good understanding of ETL solution architectures.
  • Good understanding of ODS, data warehouse, data mart, cube, and database technologies.
  • Strong analytical and problem solving skills.
  • Navigating ambiguity and complexity
  • Strong understanding of Master Data management (MDM), Metadata Management and Data Governance (DG)
  • Microsoft data technology skills (SSIS, SSAS, SSRS)

Other duties include:

  • Establish domain specific standards, near/mid-term strategy, and roadmaps
  • Assist the BI Unit in creating the vision for future state technologies and architecture
  • Participate in research and development efforts (proofs of concept, prototypes), as subject matter experts, when introducing new technologies.
  • Provide technical expertise to assist in level of effort estimates (LOE), technical resource planning and work breakdown structures for proposed and
  • current work to support Project Management
  • Participate in various phases of the SDLC to perform QA/architectural review functions and to ensure adherence to Architecture technology standards and
  • project specific solutions architecture. (i.e., design reviews).

Requirements

  • Business Intelligence certifications will be an added advantage
  • Minimum 5 – 7 years’ experience in BI with over 5 years’ experience in implementing BI solutions, preferably, at an enterprise level.

Desired Skills:

  • SSRS
  • SSIS
  • SSAS
  • SQL
  • Solution Architecture
  • Enterprise Architecture
  • data warehouse

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

