Technical Specialist – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Apr 4, 2023

If you are a Technical Specialist in the FMCG Industry in Cape Town, this position is for you!
Requirements:

  • Matric
  • N6
  • Minimum 5 years FMCG experience
  • PLC programming

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . You can also contact Francis /Grant on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates, should you not hear from us in 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • FMCG
  • Plc Programming
  • Problem Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

