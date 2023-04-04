Technical Specialist – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

If you are a Technical Specialist in the FMCG Industry in Cape Town, this position is for you!

Requirements:

Matric

N6

Minimum 5 years FMCG experience

PLC programming

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . You can also contact Francis /Grant on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates, should you not hear from us in 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

FMCG

Plc Programming

Problem Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

