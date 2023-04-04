Vitality- Business Analyst Intermediate – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Systems Business Analyst

Based in Johannesburg.

A dynamic and energetic environment which encourages an

ownership attitude. The environment provides innovative systems development, architecture, support

and infrastructure to our internal clients. This environment thrives on customer engagement and

customer experience as well as mutually beneficial relationships with our business units and other key

stakeholders. It is important for our employees to provide a world class service to our internal and

external clients, thereby ensuring long and sustainable relationships.

Our client is seeking a Systems Business Analyst to join their team. The Systems Business Analyst will be responsible for understanding the business requirements and through a structured process documenting, validating

and translating it into functional specifications that are used by developers to craft a technical solution.

Testing and validating the functionality of the technical solution against the business requirements.

Interfacing between the business client and the development team with regards to the business and

functional requirements. Ensuring that the business requirements are delivered in the implemented

solution. Working with multiple business areas and multiple teams that require deep integration of

solutions. Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and acting as a consultant on the

application.

Responsibilities:

Analyze business processes and identify areas for improvement

Work with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and document specifications for system enhancements and new system implementations

Develop project plans, schedules, and budgets to ensure timely and successful implementation of projects

Conduct user acceptance testing to ensure that systems meet business requirements

Provide training and support to end-users on new systems and processes

Collaborate with IT teams to ensure that systems are developed and maintained according to established standards

Stay up-to-date on industry trends and best practices in systems development and business analysis

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Information Technology, or related field

5 years solid Business Analysis experience with significant exposure within the SDLC, specificallyAgile/Waterfall software development

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Excellent communication and collaboration skills

Experience with project management methodologies

Experience with systems development methodologies

Proficiency in PL/SQL – writing/running queries (Beneficial)- SQL, UML, XML and OO- Processes: ITIL (Incident, Change, Release, Problem Management),- Technologies: SQL (Oracle and IBM Netezza), UML, XML and JSON- Tools: Enterprise architect, Visio, SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON), Atlassian tool suite (Jira,Confluence)- Other: Software architecture, facilitating JAD sessions, data modelling techniques, UML ProcessDesign, Industry compliance standards and legislation

If you are interested in this position, please submit your resume and cover letter. We look forward to hearing from you.

Desired Skills:

SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)

Agile/Waterfall software development

SQL

UML

XML and OO

Learn more/Apply for this position