0365 Technical Lead – Gauteng Centurion

The O365 Technical Lead will plan, organize, and ensure a stable operation of the organizations IT infrastructure. This role includes developing, maintaining, documenting, supporting, and optimizing key functional areas within the Microsoft O365 suite across divisions.
Requirements
- 8+ Years Relevant IT Experience
- Experience in dealing with teams within geographical and technical complex environment
- Microsoft Server [Phone Number Removed];
- Microsoft Exchange [Phone Number Removed];, DAG
- Mimecast Email gateway Management
- O365 Suite /Azure Administration
- All related O365 Products (MS Teams / Yammer etc)
- ITIL v3/4
- MCSE/MCIP or Recognised Degree/Diploma
- 0365/Exchange Certifications/Azure
Responsibilities:
- Manage and resolve incidents within SLA.
- Provide excellent customer service
- Implement permanent solutions or workarounds that will result in a reduction of incidents.
- Identify problems and re-occurring themes and escalate through the appropriate forums.
- Implement changes according to the agreed change management processes.
- R&D and propose and implement Continuous Service Improvement Initiatives.
- Mentor and Training Junior staff members to ensure knowledge transfer.
- Design / Document new and existing solutions
- Complete Daily / weekly / monthly health checks and reporting.
- Test and monitor system performance and provide reports and statistics.
- Implement project requirements according to the defined scope.
- Implement security controls according to best practice.
- Identify and escalate risks.
- Act in accordance with company policies and procedures.
- Identify opportunities to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency
- Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.
- Positively influence and participate in change initiatives
- Behave in a manner that promotes the company values
- Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders
Desired Skills:
- 0365
- Microsoft 0365
- Microsoft server
- Microsoft exchange
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund