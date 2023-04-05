2nd Line Support Engineer (VoIP) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

This is an opportunity to be part of the UK’s No.1 ranked Telco/VoIP provider that is disrupting the small business telecoms industry with more than 20 industry awards won in the last 2 years! They are seeking to employ a VoIP 2nd Line Support Engineer to join their team who will help improve their product’s reliability and technical support through upskilling and coaching of 1st-line support.

DUTIES:

Troubleshooting connectivity, VoIP, and hardware issues.

Troubleshooting call logs using various diagnostic tools, PCAP file capture and analysis.

Prioritising issues and escalating them to the appropriate team.

Deep diving methodically and meticulously with effective root cause analysis.

Communicating distinct issues with clarity and clear steps to reproduce.

Identifying process improvements and documenting plans to address them, then working with the support team and product team to implement solutions.

Communicating effectively with the support team and product team, providing guidance, and coaching on how to best handle difficult technical issues.

Training and mentoring 1st-line team members on best practices for triaging, troubleshooting, and resolving escalated issues.

REQUIREMENTS:

Technically proficient with ability to learn new technologies or systems quickly.

Technical expertise in VoIP systems, including experience with hardware (e.g., handsets, SBCs, etc) and software troubleshooting.

Strong communication and leadership skills.

Experience troubleshooting local issues with internet, router settings, and VoIP hardware.

Curiosity and a talent for teaching and sharing knowledge with team members.

Previous experience in a technical support role is a plus.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent problem-solving skills.

Strong organisational skills and attention to detail.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

2nd

Line

Support

Learn more/Apply for this position