365 Technical Lead

Apr 5, 2023

The O365 Technical Lead will plan, organize, and ensure a stable operation of the organizations IT infrastructure. This role includes developing, maintaining, documenting, supporting, and optimizing key functional areas within the Microsoft O365 suite across Multi Tenants.
Requirements

  • 8+ Years Relevant IT Experience
  • Experience in dealing with teams within geographical and technical complex environment
  • Microsoft Server [Phone Number Removed];
  • Microsoft Exchange [Phone Number Removed];, DAG
  • Mimecast Email gateway Management
  • O365 Suite /Azure Administration
  • All related O365 Products (MS Teams / Yammer etc)
  • ITIL v3/4
  • MCSE/MCIP or Recognised Degree/Diploma
  • 0365/Exchange Certifications/Azure

Responsibilities:

  • Manage and resolve incidents within SLA.
  • Provide Excellent customer service
  • Implement permanent solutions or workarounds that will result in a reduction of incidents.
  • Identify Problems and Re-occurring themes and escalate through the appropriate forums.
  • Implement changes according to the agreed change management processes.
  • R&D and propose and implement Continuous Service Improvement Initiatives.
  • Mentor and Training Junior staff members to ensure knowledge transfer.
  • Design / Document New and Existing Solutions
  • Complete Daily / weekly / monthly health checks and reporting.
  • Test and monitor system performance and provide reports and statistics.
  • Implement project requirements according to the defined scope.
  • Implement security controls according to best practice.
  • Identify and escalate risks.
  • Act in accordance with company policies and procedures.
  • Identify opportunities to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency
  • Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.
  • Positively influence and participate in change initiatives
  • Behave in a manner that promotes the company values
  • Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders

Competencies:

  • Good time management, problem solving skills and communication skills.
  • Ability to make fast and logical decisions
  • Teamwork and collaboration
  • Verbal and written communication
  • Documentation and solution scoping
  • Detail-oriented
  • Display initiative
  • Teach Others / Teach Self

Desired Skills:

