365 Technical Lead

The O365 Technical Lead will plan, organize, and ensure a stable operation of the organizations IT infrastructure. This role includes developing, maintaining, documenting, supporting, and optimizing key functional areas within the Microsoft O365 suite across Multi Tenants.

Requirements

8+ Years Relevant IT Experience

Experience in dealing with teams within geographical and technical complex environment

Microsoft Server [Phone Number Removed];

Microsoft Exchange [Phone Number Removed];, DAG

Mimecast Email gateway Management

O365 Suite /Azure Administration

All related O365 Products (MS Teams / Yammer etc)

ITIL v3/4

MCSE/MCIP or Recognised Degree/Diploma

0365/Exchange Certifications/Azure

Responsibilities:

Manage and resolve incidents within SLA.

Provide Excellent customer service

Implement permanent solutions or workarounds that will result in a reduction of incidents.

Identify Problems and Re-occurring themes and escalate through the appropriate forums.

Implement changes according to the agreed change management processes.

R&D and propose and implement Continuous Service Improvement Initiatives.

Mentor and Training Junior staff members to ensure knowledge transfer.

Design / Document New and Existing Solutions

Complete Daily / weekly / monthly health checks and reporting.

Test and monitor system performance and provide reports and statistics.

Implement project requirements according to the defined scope.

Implement security controls according to best practice.

Identify and escalate risks.

Act in accordance with company policies and procedures.

Identify opportunities to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency

Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.

Positively influence and participate in change initiatives

Behave in a manner that promotes the company values

Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders

Competencies:

Good time management, problem solving skills and communication skills.

Ability to make fast and logical decisions

Teamwork and collaboration

Verbal and written communication

Documentation and solution scoping

Detail-oriented

Display initiative

Teach Others / Teach Self

Desired Skills:

