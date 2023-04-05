Business Analyst at Financial Intelligence Centre – Gauteng Pretoria

Apr 5, 2023

Key Performance Areas:

  • Identify, investigate and analyse problems faced by business and product owners.
  • Solicit requirements, analyse, create use cases and then translate into Business Requirements Specifications (BRS) using modelling tool.
  • Facilitate identification and definition of application requirements into Functional System Specification (FSS)
  • Assist in the identification of risks and issues pertaining to the implementation of the solution requirements.
  • Collaborate with stakeholders to document business process maps and translate them into business process manual.
  • Investigate and propose process optimisation opportunities in the context of best practice and improved operational efficiency.
  • Assist in provision of support services, maintaining documentation and change management efforts.
  • Build and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
  • Participate in transitioning the requirements to the designers, and ensure a clear and complete understanding of the requirements.
  • Ensure that requirements are adequately defined by Testing Function and that requirements are fully tested by both Testing Function and Users.
  • Participate in quality management reviews, in particular reviews of the designs, prototypes and other requirements work products to ensure they fulfil the requirements.
  • Serve as a liaison to the business community and ICT. Participate in user and task analysis to maintain the business community’s perspective.

Education, Skills and Experience:

  • Minimum 3 years’ experience as a Business Analyst
  • A relevant university degree or national diploma
  • Proficiency in MS Office applications;
  • Understanding of analysis and design of business processes.
  • Ability to input in the development of application requirements based on input gathered from a variety of sources including analysis results and feedback from the user community.

