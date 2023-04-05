Business Analyst at Financial Intelligence Centre – Gauteng Pretoria

Key Performance Areas:
- Identify, investigate and analyse problems faced by business and product owners.
- Solicit requirements, analyse, create use cases and then translate into Business Requirements Specifications (BRS) using modelling tool.
- Facilitate identification and definition of application requirements into Functional System Specification (FSS)
- Assist in the identification of risks and issues pertaining to the implementation of the solution requirements.
- Collaborate with stakeholders to document business process maps and translate them into business process manual.
- Investigate and propose process optimisation opportunities in the context of best practice and improved operational efficiency.
- Assist in provision of support services, maintaining documentation and change management efforts.
- Build and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
- Participate in transitioning the requirements to the designers, and ensure a clear and complete understanding of the requirements.
- Ensure that requirements are adequately defined by Testing Function and that requirements are fully tested by both Testing Function and Users.
- Participate in quality management reviews, in particular reviews of the designs, prototypes and other requirements work products to ensure they fulfil the requirements.
- Serve as a liaison to the business community and ICT. Participate in user and task analysis to maintain the business community’s perspective.
Education, Skills and Experience:
- Minimum 3 years’ experience as a Business Analyst
- A relevant university degree or national diploma
- Proficiency in MS Office applications;
- Understanding of analysis and design of business processes.
- Ability to input in the development of application requirements based on input gathered from a variety of sources including analysis results and feedback from the user community.