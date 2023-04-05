Business Analyst (Onsite) – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a highly motivated and experienced Business Analyst to join our team. The successful candidate will be responsible for working closely with project teams to analyze business requirements, create functional specifications, and support the development of custom software solutions in an Agile environment. They should have a proven ability to work across multiple project teams at a given time, be experienced with Scrum principles, and have a minimum of 5 years’ experience in Business Analysis across a custom software development environment.

Qualification Required:

Matric Certificate

Preferred Qualification:

Formal qualification such as a B.Com or BSc is preferred

Work closely with project teams to gather and document business requirements.

Translate business requirements into detailed functional specifications and user stories Collaborate with development teams to ensure that requirements are understood and implemented correctly.

Facilitate communication between business stakeholders and development teams.

Participate in Agile ceremonies, such as Sprint Planning, Daily Stand-ups, Sprint Reviews, and Retrospectives.

Use Behaviour Driven Development (BDD) Test-Driven Development (TDD) approach for new requirements that require development.

Create and maintain documentation for APIs in a consistent and easy to use format for consumers.

Work with Open API specification (OAS) 2.0 and 3.0.

Interpret and analyze JSON and XML files.

Identify and recommend process improvements to increase efficiency and productivity.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Ability to work effectively in a team-oriented, collaborative environment

Onsite – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position