Business Data Analyst

Our client has a vacancy for a Business Data Analyst for a 6 month contract period. The position will be remote but the candidate must be available for onsite sessions at the Head Office in Sandton.

Must have AGILE experience (this is not negotiable)

Business data analysts assess historical data that helps them to optimize business operations by identifying the existing loopholes, leading to optimum utilization of resources and efficiency in the system, saving up a considerable chunk of expenditure for the organization.

Desired Skills:

Agile Experience

Business Data analyst

remote work

