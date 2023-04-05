Cyber Security Manager

To play a pivotal role in ensuring the delivery of a high quality, accurate and timely professional service by ensuring successful completion of assigned Cyber Security related audit engagements from start to finish, inclusive of preplanning and wrap up activities.

Manage the delivery of IT audit projects for complex/challenging engagements in line with agreed profitability andvalue targets;

– Manage key client relationships;

– Identify and exploit business development opportunities;

– Assist the Business Development Consultant with completionand submission of Tenders/Proposals

– Attend tender briefings with the BD Consultant as whenneeded

– Co-develop and document the engagement risk managementapproach, ensure adequate consideration of the risks andreview working papers;

– Manage multiple audit assignments;

– Perform detailed information technology audit reviews toassess the client’s risk factors and perform related audits toconfirm that the risks are mitigated;

– Manage the input for reporting to the Audit Committee;

– Act as an advisor to management on business controlsimpacted by the information technology through directinteraction and as a member of various project teams andcommittees;

Contribute to the development of the annual informationtechnology audit plan by leveraging knowledge of existinginternal controls and assessing operational effectiveness andefficiencies across the organization;

– Provide functional advice, supervision and training to auditstaff; and

– Oversee the planning, execution and reporting of informationtechnology, operational and controls reviews. These reviewswill identify business and information technology risks

– Develop people through effectively supervising, coaching andmentoring staff

– Conduct performance reviews and contribute to performancefeedback for staff

– Contribute to people initiatives including recruiting, retainingand training professionals

– Contribute to the maintenance of an educational program tocontinually develop personal skills of staff

– Understand and follow workplace policies and procedures

Desired Skills:

Knowledge of Cyber trends and controls – Usage of Nessus or similar vulnerability assessment tools – Audit process (From RACM to Report) – Report Writing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Auditing

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Compliance Institute of South Africa

