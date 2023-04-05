Data Analyst at DAV Professional Placement Group – Gauteng Modderfontein AH

Our client based in Modderfontein, Gauteng; offering comprehensive solutions to customers in the Public water, Industrial and Mining sectors, is seeking a Master Data Analyst to ensure all finance related master data is accurate, complete and valid for the various entities, aligned to the strategy of the organisational data, systems and process architecture.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Maintain Master Data (Customers, Vendors, GL, Fixed Assets, transport rates)

Master data governance

Maintain Internal Controls and Delegation of Authority

Execute all regular transaction processes necessary to maintain operations records and databases

Perform extracting, importing, and exporting of data in various database applications

Assist in implementation, testing, and validating of data in software systems

Perform data analysis of key problem areas to assist in root cause analysis

Audit data on a regular basis to ensure data integrity and quality

Perform data reconciliations to identify data anomalies

Escalate data issues needing process re-engineering

Perform data quantitative and qualitative analysis

Participate in projects to address data requirements or manage data projects within the organisation

Liaise with relevant stakeholders to gather and document the detailed data requirements for SAP

Engage in discussions with development and business teams regarding design of financial data processes and associated changes/ improvements

Collaborate with data stewards, data owners and stakeholders to establish the data requirements for master data

Provide positive and professional guidance, advice and support to staff within FSSC and across the organisation

Assist with identifying internal control weaknesses and develop and implement improvement opportunities

Adhere to SLA criteria (specific to area of responsibility)

Comply with Safety, Health and Environment standards

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Matric

Qualification in Computer Science, Information Science, Data Science or similar 1-2 years’ financial processing or similar environment with supervisory/ management experience

3-5 years’ data management or similar

SQL experience in a business environment

Data integration experience (advantageous)

Knowledge of an ERP system, preferably SAP (ECC/S4 HANA)

Sound knowledge of Data management, warehousing and processing policies and procedures

Understanding of data security best practice

Knowledge of the regulatory, statutory and compliance frameworks affecting area of responsibility.

Desired Skills:

SAP

master data

ERP

SQL

Data Management

data warehousing

Data analysis

