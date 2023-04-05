Developer (MUST have Python & SQL) (CPT Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding talents of a Developer with strong Python & SQL programming is sought by a fast-paced Investment Firm based in Tokai to design optimal relational data tables to serve current data needs and pre-empt future use cases, being responsible for the overall database architecture, data flow and data processes of the Operations Team. This will include efficiently receiving, transferring, processing, analyzing, and integrating 3rd party systems for client and business operational processes. You will also be expected to create data-driven web pages using APIs, HTML, CSS & JavaScript. The ideal candidate MUST HAVE strong Python and SQL with a University Post-Grad Degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or Mathematics/Statistics or similar discipline and have up to 3 years’ work experience with a specific focus in database management, data analysis and have produced ETL [Email Address Removed] must also have a basic understanding of financial instruments and markets & solid experience managing and analysing large amounts of data.

DUTIES:

Report Automation & Systematization –

Design relational data tables to serve current data needs and pre-empt future use cases.

Optimize table structures for scale and high frequency read/writes.

Optimize stored procedures for large data sets and high frequency calls.

Build data pipelines to feed reports and reporting systems.

Write ETL scripts for data ingestion and transfers as well as report generation using stored procedures and Python scripting.

Integrate systems data communication layer.

Web Development –

Create data-driven web pages using APIs, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Build data visualisations using charting APIs.

Build self-service and dynamic reports.

Python –

Data analysis and reporting using Python Pandas, Numpy and Plotly.

Python web frameworks.

ETL scripting.

Create and add to existing in-house Python Modules.

Automate data quality checks.

General –

Assist and collaborate on team wide projects.

Process documentation and version control.

Systems and framework implementation.

Handle ad hoc data query investigations.

Data maintenance and governance.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

University Post Graduate Degree (Computer Science/Information Systems/Mathematics/Statistics/Business Science/Actuarial).

Experience/Skills –

Up to 3 years’ experience with a specific focus in database management, data analysis and have produced ETL processes at scale are essential.

Basic understanding of financial instruments and markets.

Exceptional skill and experience in Python and SQL.

ATTRIBUTES:

Outstanding organisation skills.

Excellent interpersonal skills and communication skills – oral and written.

Aptitude in decision-making and problem-solving.

Strong work ethic, self-motivated, driven and results oriented.

Ability to listen and respond to new ideas, provide input and diverse perspectives.

High levels of self-confidence, assertive as well as healthy levels of EQ.

Structured work style, attention to detail and accuracy is of the utmost importance.

COMMENTS:

