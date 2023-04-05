DevOps Engineer

Fantastic opportunity – Work Remotely

R55 000 – R95 000

Kubernetes/Docker Knowledge

Very advanced in Databricks (Spark), MLflow and Hyperopt

Data Engineering

AZURE Solution Architecture

AZURE DevOps

Containerisation (Kubernetes/Docker)

Database (PostgreSQL)

Network/Security/Credential management

Monitoring management

Pipeline management

Middleware Integration

Microgateway knowledge

Data Ingestion

Experience and Requirements:



Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing, or At least 6 months participation on our MBSA Graduate Development Programme

