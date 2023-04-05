DevOps Engineer
Fantastic opportunity – Work Remotely
R55 000 – R95 000
- Kubernetes/Docker Knowledge
- Very advanced in Databricks (Spark), MLflow and Hyperopt
- Data Engineering
- AZURE Solution Architecture
- AZURE DevOps
- Containerisation (Kubernetes/Docker)
- Database (PostgreSQL)
- Network/Security/Credential management
- Monitoring management
- Pipeline management
- Middleware Integration
- Microgateway knowledge
- Data Ingestion
Experience and Requirements:
- Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent.
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing, or At least 6 months participation on our MBSA Graduate Development Programme
As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!
For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.
Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.
Desired Skills:
- DevOps Engineer
- Data Engineering
- IT/Manufacturing