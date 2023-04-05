Employee experience critical for workplace productivity

South Africans have had no shortage of workplace challenges over the past few years. From pandemic-induced lockdowns to navigating ‘work from home’ routines, and now rolling blackouts that threaten productivity regardless of location, employers have had their hands full trying to keep their staff motivated.

By Jolene Castelyn, marketing executive at Ricoh SA

But what can employers do better to make that happen? Interestingly, recent research commissioned by Ricoh Europe reveals a disconnect between employer and employee perceptions of the workplace experience.

According to the survey, nearly three-quarters (72%) of decision makers claim that they create workplace processes and systems with the aim of enhancing employee experience. However, only 58% of workers concur with this statement.

Additionally, a group of employees believe that new technologies intended to simplify their work lives are inadequate, and more than a third (36%) state that the implementation of new technology within their organisation will not affect their work, suggesting that some employers are unaware of their employees’ requirements with regards to digital transformation.

Failure to take action in this regard may result in significant consequences, from decreased productivity to stunted growth, and an ever-growing number of employees looking to leave the company.

According to our study, nearly 64% of employees feel that they could contribute more to their organisations if they had access to appropriate technologies. The reason for this frustration among some workers is quite clear: despite their requests, approximately 32% of the companies we surveyed are not using productivity and project management software, 34% are not using automation software, and 30% have yet to implement hybrid meeting technology.

According to McKinsey, there’s no sense in denying or trying to reverse the hybrid work-from-home ‘workplace’; it’s a reality and is already happening across the world. Cisco’s Global Hybrid Work Report, which surveyed 28 000 full-time workers in 27 countries, goes a step further, suggesting the majority of individuals experienced enhanced work performance due to improvements in their overall well-being, work-life balance, relationships, and even personal self-assurance.

In our own business, we’ve leading by example. Our head office in London has recently undergone a technology transformation, catering for a hybrid workplace model with meeting rooms that feature interactive whiteboards, LCD monitors, units to support different connection types and wireless presenting capabilities. Just like we advocate for our customers, we’re making sure the technology we use ourselves is effective, easy to use and consistent, so that, for example, anyone can walk into a meeting room and host or present in an instant.

It is imperative to prioritise the well-being of employees in any workplace transformation. This must be a fundamental aspect that is regarded as essential, akin to adverse weather conditions, heavy traffic, and unforeseen expenses.

There’s no denying that companies are putting in effort to secure their growth and competitiveness by investing in advanced tools and technologies. However, they are neglecting to engage their workforce on ways to enhance their work experience by making it simpler, more productive, and more satisfying.