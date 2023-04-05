Fujitsu launches Celsius H7613 workstation

Fujitsu has launched the Celsius H7613, a mobile workstation for professionals that is 10mm thinner and 500g lighter than its predecessor, yet up to 400% more powerful in running graphic-intensive applications such as Catia, Siemens, Creo, and rendering.

Featuring the highest-class Nvidia RTX 5000 Ada Generation Laptop GPU, this top-end Fujitsu workstation supports real-time super high-resolution 8K video playback. It delivers accelerated rendering, AI, and computing to drive real-time ray tracing, simulation, AI training and inference, virtual-reality workloads, and more.

High-end graphics professionals demand incredible, versatile displays. To meet that need, the Celsius H7613 comes with a 16-inch 4K resolution screen supporting Adobe RGB and HDR settings. The new mobile workstation also features seamless 5G connectivity, providing lightning-fast online access anytime, anywhere.

With the capability of downloading an entire streaming service Netflix season in just around four seconds, the new CELSIUS makes it practical to be productive and entertained while on the move.

Security includes various biometric authentications, with Windows Hello, a fingerprint sensor, and Fujitsu PalmSecure.

Upgrades and repairs are easy with Fujitsu’s Service Door, allowing for stress-free component swaps and speedy repairs. Opening the door means removing just one screw before exchanging memory, storage, or the battery, which ensures the new Celsius has a long working lifetime.