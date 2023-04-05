Full-Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client, based in Sandton is looking for a Full-Stack Developer to join their team.

Full-Stack Web Developer:

Purpose Statement:

Our client is looking for an experienced Web Developer to set up and create websites, interface with other web service providers (using API’s, webhooks, etc.) as well as to guide and upskill its current (windows-based) Developers regarding web and cloud-based applications.

The candidate must be highly knowledgeable with current web technologies, capable, with quite a few years of experience and must be willing/able to help and guide others.

Responsibilities/Requirements:

Maintain current internal system.

Add new features if required.

Improve internal system.

The company seeks a highly capable developer who can effectively address the issues currently faced by the company.

The ideal candidate should possess strong skills in either Backend or Frontend development and be proficient enough to work on the other side if needed.

Liaise with Vendors.

Working with websites.

Experience:

5-10 years’ relevant working experience

Education (Minimum):

Matric

Education (Ideal):

Tertiary Degree or Diploma or Certificate in Information Technology or Software Development

Tech Stack/Skills:

Python

C# or Java

Cloud Based Applications

SQL

Angular or React

JavaScript, HTML and CSS

Frontend Development

Backend Development

Web Development

Other:

Office based role.

