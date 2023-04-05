Full Stack Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is a strategic digital innovations agency. They partner clients to deliver web and mobile technology solutions that solve business problems or create business opportunities that help grow their business. With more than 20 years of experience in tailor-making and delivering best-of-class solutions, we are always on the hunt for talented problem solvers that have deep creative, technology or strategy skills and enjoy out-of-the-box thinking.

Job description

We are looking for a strong Full Stack Engineer, who has a passion for coding and intimate knowledge and experience in JavaScript (ES2015, ES2017). Due to the nature of the business, we are looking for a self-starter who is comfortable managing a project start to finish.

Responsibilities

• Leading / working in a team to build out mobile and web applications

• Provide effort estimates for project quotes

• Optimise applications for maximum speed and scalability.

• Understand asynchronous request handling, and partial page updates

Requirements

Your skill set should look something like this:

• Strong Javascript skills (ES6+, Typescript) including Angular 3.0+ / [URL Removed] / [URL Removed] Laravel (MVC) / Node

• AWS (Beanstalk, Lambda,EFS,S3)

• CI/CD (Jenkins / Docker / Chef / Puppet)

• GraphQL

• JWT

• API Development (JSON, ReST)

• Micro-Services

• Solution Architecture

Desired Skills:

Angular

APIs

AWS

Docker

Javascript

Jenkins

Laravel

