Functional Financial Oracle consultant – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

What are we looking for

Functional Financial Oracle consultant – Collect and analyse business requirements for Oracle financial projects. Write business requirement documents and other functional and technical documentations. Assist in design, development, testing and implementation of Oracle financials projects.

Essential Competencies

Previous experience in the following is essential

implementation and support of Oracle Fusion Cloud

Good technical understanding of data flow, WF, Oracle tables.

Ensure Oracle’s solution meets the customer’s objectives by combining industry best

practices and product knowledge.

Solution architect experience

Location & Type

Western Cape/ Hybrid

Minimum Requirements and Technical Non-Negotiables

A relevant tertiary qualification

10 years of Oracle EBS R12 Functional consulting experience in Oracle SCM, HCM and

Financials modules.

Implementation experience in Oracle SCM, HCM and Financials modules (EBS 12. 2. X)

with at least 3-implementation experience and one-year support experience in EBS 12. 2.

Relevant Oracle certification

Desired Skills:

Oracle Sql

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Tertiary Education

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

