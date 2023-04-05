Functional Financial Oracle consultant – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

What are we looking for
Functional Financial Oracle consultant – Collect and analyse business requirements for Oracle financial projects. Write business requirement documents and other functional and technical documentations. Assist in design, development, testing and implementation of Oracle financials projects.
Essential Competencies
- Previous experience in the following is essential
- implementation and support of Oracle Fusion Cloud
- Good technical understanding of data flow, WF, Oracle tables.
- Ensure Oracle’s solution meets the customer’s objectives by combining industry best
- practices and product knowledge.
- Solution architect experience
Location & Type
Western Cape/ Hybrid
Minimum Requirements and Technical Non-Negotiables
- A relevant tertiary qualification
- 10 years of Oracle EBS R12 Functional consulting experience in Oracle SCM, HCM and
- Financials modules.
- Implementation experience in Oracle SCM, HCM and Financials modules (EBS 12. 2. X)
- with at least 3-implementation experience and one-year support experience in EBS 12. 2.
- Relevant Oracle certification
Desired Skills:
- Oracle Sql
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Tertiary Education
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree