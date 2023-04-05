Functional Financial Oracle consultant

What are we looking for

Functional Financial Oracle consultant – Collect and analyse business requirements for Oracle financial projects. Write business requirement documents and other functional and technical documentations. Assist in design, development, testing and implementation of Oracle financials projects.

Essential Competencies

  • Previous experience in the following is essential
  • implementation and support of Oracle Fusion Cloud
  • Good technical understanding of data flow, WF, Oracle tables.
  • Ensure Oracle’s solution meets the customer’s objectives by combining industry best
  • practices and product knowledge.
  • Solution architect experience

Location & Type
Western Cape/ Hybrid

Minimum Requirements and Technical Non-Negotiables

  • A relevant tertiary qualification
  • 10 years of Oracle EBS R12 Functional consulting experience in Oracle SCM, HCM and
  • Financials modules.
  • Implementation experience in Oracle SCM, HCM and Financials modules (EBS 12. 2. X)
  • with at least 3-implementation experience and one-year support experience in EBS 12. 2.
  • Relevant Oracle certification

Desired Skills:

  • Oracle Sql

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Tertiary Education
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

