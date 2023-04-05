How AI transforms the workforce is up to business leaders

Since its inception in the late 1900s, artificial intelligence (AI) has transcended countless boundaries, making many developments that seemed impossible, very possible.

It is self-evident from the built-in voice assistant on your phone to robot vacuums that can be controlled from remote locations, that AI tools are making the everyday lives of millions of people easier.

However, on a larger scale, there is excitement and angst around the possibilities of what AI tools can really unlock for the workforce as how they will work is still not widely understood by executives at large.

In PwC SA’s newly-launched report entitled “AI catalysing a workforce revolution, now”, the company takes a closer look at how AI has evolved in recent years, the power it has to transform modern-day jobs, steps on how to enable your organisation’s key people during the AI era, and what to look out for when using AI.

AI has seen exponential growth since 2015 with its various collections of subfields such as deep-learning neural networks, machine learning, natural language processing modules, and robotics. The Covid-19 pandemic can also be considered a key catalyst that resulted in increased interest and investment in AI and chatbot technologies.

Last year saw the launch of several new tools and a prime example of the increased interest would be ChatGPT which accumulated 1-million users in five days and became the fastest-adopted platform in the history of the Internet.

In comparison, Instagram took two-and-a-half months to reach 1-million users and 30 months to reach ChatGPT’s two-month benchmark of 100-million users.

GPT-4, launched in March 2023, has already shown disruptive potential across many industries and use cases. Now, with more than 13-million daily users, it is clear that ChatGPT has been integrated at an unprecedented rate into the way that millions of people across the workforce work.

ChatGPT is an example of what is known as generative AI. “Generative AI refers to a type of artificial intelligence that has the ability to generate original and new content, including text, images, music, and other forms of media,” says Mark Allderman, PwC Africa Technology-enabled Transformation lead. “Unlike other AI systems, which are typically designed to recognise patterns and make predictions based on existing data, generative AI operates by creating novel content from scratch. ChatGPT is an ideal example of this and can be utilised in the workforce to streamline tasks and increase productivity – however this is truly dependent on how adoption and uptake is managed.”

Robots aren’t there to steal your job, but transform it

A large percentage of South Africa’s eligible working population is currently unemployed. Therefore, the potential threat of replacing humans with technology would only exacerbate an already serious issue.

“Emerging technologies like AI should be seen for the potential they have to create a host of new job opportunities that didn’t exist before,” says Marthle du Plessis, PwC Africa Workforce of the Future platform lead. “However, it’s important for business leaders to stay up to date with the latest tools and features in order to reap its full benefit. What is equally important is to ensure that people can extract the full value by adding human ingenuity, creativity and insight in the context of the business imperative.”

Riaan Singh, PwC SA Digital Transformation lead, explains that the impact of automation through AI depends entirely on how effectively adoption is managed. “While there are valid concerns about the impact of AI on the job market, there are exponential benefits that could positively impact the workforce and the economy,” he says.

The PwC report elaborates on three main bands of job transformations that are enabled through the adoption of AI, namely:

* The jobs that AI might replace (medium- to long-term);

* The jobs that AI might create (short- to medium-term); and

* The jobs that AI could augment (short- to long-term).

Enabling your key people power within the AI era

According to PwC’s 26th Annual Global CEO Survey, 45% of CEOs in sub-Saharan Africa and 52% globally believe that skills shortages will impact profitability in their industry over the next 10 years.

“CEOs are upskilling employees to preserve and reinvent their business,” Du Plessis says. “Business reinvention will be a full-time sport for CEOs going forward – and leveraging AI effectively will be a strategic enabler to this. This speaks to the World Economic Forum’s prediction that 97-million new roles will be created by 2025 as humans, machines, and algorithms increasingly work together.”

In essence, she says that for organisations to succeed in the digital age, they must find, nurture, and incentivise adaptable, innovative, and skilled employees. “This involves understanding the potential of automation, how organisations are utilising human skills, and the changing business landscape,” says Du Plessis.

Successful organisations require the alignment of people-centric initiatives with a well-understood story of change where AI, which has the potential to be a collaborative tool that enhances human capabilities, has the power to change behaviour and lead people along the envisaged transformational journey.

Important things to consider when moving ahead with AI

Singh says it is important to be careful not to enter privileged or confidential information into any public AI platform as there is no absolute certainty that your prompts and replies are not being used to further refine the model. He says the existence of AI should also be embraced and that business leaders should assess how it would be appropriate for their organisation to allow access to making use of the tools and consider appropriate business rules.

Allderman adds: “A movement in a new direction requires informed, strong and resilient leaders. However, in a fast-moving technology environment it can be challenging for leaders to shift to a new way of working. It’s often less about being an expert in the new technology and more about being an agile leader who is open to trying new things.

“Coupled with strong leadership, enabling governance of generative AI capabilities and use cases is critical. This governance should include controls such as SME reviews and the management of data privacy and security.”