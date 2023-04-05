Intermediate Backend Developer (Python) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

UK’s most awarded and fastest growing next-gen Telco/VoIP provider for small businesses who offers high quality, cost effective digital business phone systems and fibre/broadband with 5-star rated service levels, is searching for an outstanding Python Developer to join their backend development team, developing systems that both keep the business moving and serve their customers with great new features. The successful candidate must have 2+ years commercial experience in a similar role and experience with unit testing.

REQUIREMENTS:

Python

Django

MySQL

Git

Excellent Troubleshooting and debugging skills.

Experience building RESTful APIs.

Experience building scalable architecture.

2+ years commercial experience in a similar role.

Experience with unit testing.

Writing, managing, and enforcing documentation.

Desired Skills:

Agile development/SCRUM

Jira

Jenkins

Bash scripting

Elasticsearch

Experience integrating SOAP APIs

Backend Tech Stack:

Google Cloud Platform

Cloud Run

App Engine (being replaced by Cloud Run)

Tasks

Datastore

Pub/Sub

Firebase

Python

Python 3

Django Rest Framework

Flask

Python 2.7 with webapp2 (we hope to be removing this soon!)

MySQL

Jenkins

Frontend Tech Stack (in case you’re interested!):

Vue

Vuetify

Nuxt

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Reliable and self-motivated.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Intermediate

Backend

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position