IT Technical Manager at Sintrex – Western Cape Bellville

CORE OUTPUTS:

Oversee day-to-day technical Operations within the ITOC

Manages the hiring of, staffing, and maintenance of a diverse and effective workforce.

Responsible for technical career development/planning, technical performance, mentoring and coaching the of team members.

Oversees the work of junior employees to ensure that system requirements have been properly implemented and procedures carefully followed.

Oversees the monitoring and tuning of the system to achieve optimum performance levels in standalone and multi-tiered environments.

Provides oversight to the system administration team which conducts system analysis, configuration management, and develops improvements for system software performance, and pay discussions of team members.

Provide technical training and support across multiple technologies and tooling platforms.

Ensures that the team performs incident triage, problem determination, and root cause analysis in accordance with Service Level Agreements.

Monitors performance of operational processes including incident management, root cause analysis, change management, and continual service improvement in accordance with Service Level Agreements.

Responsible for informing Management, partners and peers about performance and service availability

Primarily deals with partners, customers, vendors, engineers and the internal technical teams

Coordinates the duty shift schedule and effective capacity planning for the ITOC

ESSENTIAL REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of 7 years’ experience in a 24*7 Operations Centre environment

Minimum of 2 years Team management experience

Minimum of 5 years Technical Lead experience

Extensive experience in Monitoring and Event Management Toolsets

ITIL Foundation

Understanding of Tooling and

VCP – VMware Certified and/or CCNP+ or similar IT related qualification

Experience in Administration and deployment of IT Infrastructure and technologies such as Microsoft Server, Azure, O365, VMWare, Veeam, SCCM, Networking and Security Infrastructure.

Advanced Microsoft Suite experience – Excel, Word, MS Teams, PowerPoint etc.

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES:

People management

Escalation management

Strategic planning

Critical thinking

Problem-solving

Entrepreneurial initiative (self-starter)

High degree of professionalism

Strong influencing skills as well as relationship and network building skills

Team orientated as well as ability to work independently

Able to work under pressure

Strong analytical skills and problem-solving skills

High level of customer service

Willingness to learn

Show good judgement in all decisions to ensure sustainability

Results orientated

Attention to detail

Desired Skills:

ITIL Foundation

VCP

CCNP

Vmware

Microsoft Suite

IT Infrastructure

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Sintrex is passionate about the innovative pursuit of excellence in providing end-to-end IT management and consultative IT services that create reliable, robust and user-friendly solutions. Through a culture of excellence, partnership and fun, Sintrex attracts and empowers staff with an inspirational work experience, world-class software and globally renowned suppliers and partners to deliver services and solutions to their clients, helping to secure and enhance their IT reputations.

The successful candidate will be part of a team in a highly pressured environment. We encourage our team members to take ownership of their responsibilities.

Candidates who do not thrive under pressure and who are not inherently dedicated to being the best they can be through a self-learning attitude do not enjoy our environment.

We are currently looking for an IT Operations Centre Technical Manager to help build out our regional ITOC team. We are looking for a highly motivated individual that can work independently as well as function in a team environment.

The individual will be expected to display strong leadership and team building abilities.

Directs the efforts of others in the achievement of the strategic and operational objectives of the group.

