Java Spring Backend Developers (Hybrid)

We are looking for x2 Java Spring Backend Developers with a minimum of 7 years hands-on experience designing and developing Java Spring solutions.

Senior Developer with 5 – 7+ years experience with the following skills:

Spring-boot / Java 8+. Spring cloud config. Unit tests with Spring-boot. Postman teams and Newman (Command line runner). Understanding of API gateways. OpenAPI (Swagger) specification. Understanding of networking concepts. Integration into backends via various protocols (SOAP, REST, YAML etc).



Qualifications Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

A formal qualification such as a B.Com or BSc

The following additional skills would be advantageous:

Spring reactive Pivotal Kubernetes Linux Azure Pipelines Data Modelling



Work as part of the software engineering team that:

sets the standards for software coding, testing and quality.

collaborates closely with the team’s BA’s and PO’s on the efficient transition of Behaviour Driven Development and Swaggers as part of the overall workflow.

defines the scope, timeline, and goals for the delivery of working software.

transcribes comprehensive documentation.

provides support with production cutovers and migrations as required.

analyses and resolves technical and application problems.

Supporting the Scrum Master

Participate in and provide support in all scrum related ceremonies.

Provide clear reporting on the status of the scope, timeline and progress for the delivery of working software.

Assist in setting up a robust out of hours support process.

Assist in the prioritisation of bugs and defects.

Providing Guidance and Mentoring

Participate in peer reviews of solution designs and related code.

Provide technical guidance to the teams’ software engineers through coaching and mentorship.

Identify and encourage areas for growth, education and development within the team.

Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment.

Confidence to express ideas as part of a creative team.

Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.

A Self-Starter capable of working under pressure.

Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development.

Excellent coding ability.

Must be vaccinated

Hybrid – based in GP

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position