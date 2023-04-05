Manual Tester at Reverside

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in

Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client

base.

We are looking for skilled Manual Testers to join our team!

Requirements (Technical Skills)

White-Box Testing, Black-Box Testing, Gray-Box Testing

Unit Testing, Inegration, System Testing, User-Acceptance Testing

Compatability Testing, Performance Testing, Usability Testing

Test Manager, HP UFT/QTP, Appium, Jmeter, SOAPUI, LoadRunner, Selenium, Cucumber, TestComplete, HP ALM, POSTMAN

Jira, Confluence, Jenkins, Maven

Agile, Waterfall, DevOps

Desired Skills:

Test Manager

HP UFT/QTP

Appium

Jmeter

SOAPUI

LoadRunner

Selenium

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

