Manual Tester at Reverside – Western Cape Cape Town

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in
Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client
base.
We are looking for skilled Manual Testers to join our team!
Requirements (Technical Skills)
- White-Box Testing, Black-Box Testing, Gray-Box Testing
- Unit Testing, Inegration, System Testing, User-Acceptance Testing
- Compatability Testing, Performance Testing, Usability Testing
- Test Manager, HP UFT/QTP, Appium, Jmeter, SOAPUI, LoadRunner, Selenium, Cucumber, TestComplete, HP ALM, POSTMAN
- Jira, Confluence, Jenkins, Maven
- Agile, Waterfall, DevOps
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]