Manual Tester at Reverside – Western Cape Cape Town

Apr 5, 2023

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in

Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client

base.

We are looking for skilled Manual Testers to join our team!

Requirements (Technical Skills)

  • White-Box Testing, Black-Box Testing, Gray-Box Testing
  • Unit Testing, Inegration, System Testing, User-Acceptance Testing
  • Compatability Testing, Performance Testing, Usability Testing
  • Test Manager, HP UFT/QTP, Appium, Jmeter, SOAPUI, LoadRunner, Selenium, Cucumber, TestComplete, HP ALM, POSTMAN
  • Jira, Confluence, Jenkins, Maven
  • Agile, Waterfall, DevOps

Desired Skills:

  • Test Manager
  • HP UFT/QTP
  • Appium
  • Jmeter
  • SOAPUI
  • LoadRunner
  • Selenium

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

