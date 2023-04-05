MuleSoft Developer

Certified MuleSoft Developer with ESB working experience to join our insurance client based in Johannesburg.

Requirements:

MuleSoft Certified

MuleSoft experience minimum of 4 years

Development experience 7 years

Additional Skills required.

Secondary skills (beyond MuleSoft) that would be most advantageous.

Experience with Java (preferred) or another object-oriented language.

Good understanding of data formats such as XML, CSV, and JSON.

Good understanding of integration technologies such as HTTP, JMS, JDBC, REST, and SOAP.

Desired Skills:

MuleSoft

JSON

REST

CSV

JDBC

Learn more/Apply for this position