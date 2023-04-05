MuleSoft Developer

Apr 5, 2023

Certified MuleSoft Developer with ESB working experience to join our insurance client based in Johannesburg.
Requirements:

  • MuleSoft Certified
  • MuleSoft experience minimum of 4 years
  • Development experience 7 years

Additional Skills required.
Secondary skills (beyond MuleSoft) that would be most advantageous.

  • Experience with Java (preferred) or another object-oriented language.
  • Good understanding of data formats such as XML, CSV, and JSON.
  • Good understanding of integration technologies such as HTTP, JMS, JDBC, REST, and SOAP.

Desired Skills:

  • MuleSoft
  • JSON
  • REST
  • CSV
  • JDBC

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *