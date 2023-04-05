MuleSoft Developer – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Certified MuleSoft Developer with ESB working experience to join our insurance client based in Johannesburg.
Requirements:
- MuleSoft Certified
- MuleSoft experience minimum of 4 years
- Development experience 7 years
Additional Skills required.
Secondary skills (beyond MuleSoft) that would be most advantageous.
- Experience with Java (preferred) or another object-oriented language.
- Good understanding of data formats such as XML, CSV, and JSON.
- Good understanding of integration technologies such as HTTP, JMS, JDBC, REST, and SOAP.
Desired Skills:
- MuleSoft
- JSON
- REST
- CSV
- JDBC