Network Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Do you have network engineering experience, and are you seeking a new job in Cape Town, South Africa? If so, we want to hear from you! Webhelp is looking for a dedicated and skilled Network Engineer to join our inclusive and friendly team. This full-time network engineering role comes with an attractive salary and benefits package.

As an attentive and experienced Network Engineer, you will own and maintain all routing, switching, and wireless infrastructure, including installation and support of hardware, upgrades and patching. The scope of the role includes eight data centres and over twenty sites across three countries.

In your first few weeks in this Network Engineer role, you can expect to:

– Implement, monitor and maintain documented network topologies to ensure optimal system performance and access in a 24/7/365 environment

– Work with third-party network service providers, ensuring that agreed service levels are met and providing escalation as appropriate

– Proactively identify business technology gaps and look to exploit opportunities through the adoption of new practices and network technologies

– Support the business outside of regular working hours as part of an on-call network team to ensure service availability of critical systems across three countries

To apply for this network engineering job, you will need to be a Certified Network Professional or equivalent with 10+ years of experience working in network engineering. You will also require the following:

– Certification essential to Cisco

– Knowledge of Cisco VRF lite, BGP, EIGRP, and OSPF

– Good understanding of Firewall configurations and NGF setup

– Ideally, knowledge of Cisco SD-WAN, Cisco Meraki, Cisco ISE, Cisco Umbrella, and Azure Cloud Networking

– Good troubleshooting methodology and exceptional time management and organisational skills

In return for your dedication, collaboration and commitment, you will receive a generous salary and benefits package, joining a welcoming and inclusive culture.

After applying, you’ll be sent a link to complete a quick online chat. We don’t want you to miss out on the opportunity so please check all of folders for the link after applying.

For full details and to apply for this full-time Network Engineer job in Cape Town, South Africa, please get in touch with Webhelp today. We’d love to hear from you!

Join our fun-loving inclusive community of more than 100,000 passionate people who work across 190 locations in over 50 countries delivering exceptional customer experiences for some of the world’s leading brands.

