SAP ABAP Consultant

Apr 5, 2023

Our Client is the world market leader in providing Certified SAP add-on solutions for medical device companies.

Location: Cape Town (Century City) onsite

Required:
Minimum of 4-5 years’ experience in SAP ABAP within a SAP support environment for SAP SD/MM/PP/FI

Role Responsibilities:

  • Provide technical support for all “Client” products
  • Liaise with experienced Support Consultants and SAP functional teams to ensure support incidents are resolved effectively and in a timely manner
  • Assist with updating support processes and documentation
  • Support the delivery of local management information that feeds into the department’s continuous improvement programme

Desired Skills:

  • abap
  • support

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

