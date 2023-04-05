SAP ABAP Consultant – Western Cape Century City

Our Client is the world market leader in providing Certified SAP add-on solutions for medical device companies.

Location: Cape Town (Century City) onsite

Required:

Minimum of 4-5 years’ experience in SAP ABAP within a SAP support environment for SAP SD/MM/PP/FI

Role Responsibilities:

Provide technical support for all “Client” products

Liaise with experienced Support Consultants and SAP functional teams to ensure support incidents are resolved effectively and in a timely manner

Assist with updating support processes and documentation

Support the delivery of local management information that feeds into the department’s continuous improvement programme

Desired Skills:

abap

support

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position