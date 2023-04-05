SAP ABAP Consultant – Western Cape Century City

Our Client is the world market leader in providing Certified SAP add-on solutions for medical device companies.
Location: Cape Town (Century City) onsite
Required:
Minimum of 4-5 years’ experience in SAP ABAP within a SAP support environment for SAP SD/MM/PP/FI
Role Responsibilities:
- Provide technical support for all “Client” products
- Liaise with experienced Support Consultants and SAP functional teams to ensure support incidents are resolved effectively and in a timely manner
- Assist with updating support processes and documentation
- Support the delivery of local management information that feeds into the department’s continuous improvement programme
Desired Skills:
- abap
- support
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years