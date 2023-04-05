SAP BI/BW Consultant

Our client, a South African Wholesale and Distribution business needs an experienced SAP BI/ BW Specialist to join their team in the West Rand, office-based position. Looking for an individual with a strong Sap analytics Cloud / SAP Data-Warehouse Cloud background, with exposure to Power BI tools and SQL.
Purpose of the role:
To architect the data Warehouse, manage the environment and BI developers as well as to lead the development of ETL jobs and BI reports. This is a do-er more than a people only manager
Job description:
- To architect the Data warehouse and BI environment and to define the development standards.
- To liaise with the business analysts and/or users to clarify business requirement.
- To accurately document technical specification in line with IT guidelines
- To lead the development of ETL jobs and BI reports.
- To manage the team that may consist of consultants, developers, or trainees
- To test all programs changed or developed to ensure full functionality and to ensure that no defects exist.
- To correct manage to environment addressing any errors and managing / improving performance.
- To provide general application support and maintenance as and when required.
- To assist business users with ad hoc data analysis and problem solving.
Qualification & Experience:
- Relevant technical or business qualification – diploma/degree (Essential)
- Minimum 5-7 years Data warehousing & BI experience (Essential)
- Minimum 3 years SQL experience (Essential)
- Experience with SAP Data Warehouse and BI tools
- Knowledge of SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP Data Warehouse Cloud (Highly Desirable)
- Knowledge of Logistics & Warehouse systems (Highly Desirable)
- Data warehouse and BI Programming Certification (Desirable)
- Exposure to other development or BI Tools (Desirable)
- BI Manager / BI Specialist / Data Engineer Lead
Job related knowledge and skills:
- Knowledge of Logistics & Warehouse systems
- Strong problem solving and analytical skills
- Sound programming and technical skills
- Good communication and interpersonal skills
- Good documentation skills
- Ability to use own initiative
- Strong determination and drive
- Team player
- Meticulous
- Logical thinker
- Ability to learn quickly and to share knowledge
- Ability to liaise with users at all levelsCompetencies required:
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Analysing
- Creating and Innovating
- Writing and Reporting
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
Desired Skills:
- SAP BI
- Sap Bw
- SAP Analytics Cloud
- SAP Data Warehouse Cloud
- ETL
- SQL
- Power BI
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Global Wholesale and Distribution organisation focusing within the pharmaceutical industry.