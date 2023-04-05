SAP BI/BW Consultant

Our client, a South African Wholesale and Distribution business needs an experienced SAP BI/ BW Specialist to join their team in the West Rand, office-based position. Looking for an individual with a strong Sap analytics Cloud / SAP Data-Warehouse Cloud background, with exposure to Power BI tools and SQL.

Purpose of the role:

To architect the data Warehouse, manage the environment and BI developers as well as to lead the development of ETL jobs and BI reports. This is a do-er more than a people only manager

Job description:

To architect the Data warehouse and BI environment and to define the development standards.

To liaise with the business analysts and/or users to clarify business requirement.

To accurately document technical specification in line with IT guidelines

To lead the development of ETL jobs and BI reports.

To manage the team that may consist of consultants, developers, or trainees

To test all programs changed or developed to ensure full functionality and to ensure that no defects exist.

To correct manage to environment addressing any errors and managing / improving performance.

To provide general application support and maintenance as and when required.

To assist business users with ad hoc data analysis and problem solving.

Qualification & Experience:

Relevant technical or business qualification – diploma/degree (Essential)

Minimum 5-7 years Data warehousing & BI experience (Essential)

Minimum 3 years SQL experience (Essential)

Experience with SAP Data Warehouse and BI tools

Knowledge of SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP Data Warehouse Cloud (Highly Desirable)

Knowledge of Logistics & Warehouse systems (Highly Desirable)

Data warehouse and BI Programming Certification (Desirable)

Exposure to other development or BI Tools (Desirable)

BI Manager / BI Specialist / Data Engineer Lead

Job related knowledge and skills:

Knowledge of Logistics & Warehouse systems

Strong problem solving and analytical skills

Sound programming and technical skills

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Good documentation skills

Ability to use own initiative

Strong determination and drive

Team player

Meticulous

Logical thinker

Ability to learn quickly and to share knowledge

Ability to liaise with users at all levelsCompetencies required:

Applying Expertise and Technology

Analysing

Creating and Innovating

Writing and Reporting

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Desired Skills:

SAP BI

Sap Bw

SAP Analytics Cloud

SAP Data Warehouse Cloud

ETL

SQL

Power BI

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Global Wholesale and Distribution organisation focusing within the pharmaceutical industry.

