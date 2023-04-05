SAP BI/BW Consultant

Apr 5, 2023

Our client, a South African Wholesale and Distribution business needs an experienced SAP BI/ BW Specialist to join their team in the West Rand, office-based position. Looking for an individual with a strong Sap analytics Cloud / SAP Data-Warehouse Cloud background, with exposure to Power BI tools and SQL.

Purpose of the role:
To architect the data Warehouse, manage the environment and BI developers as well as to lead the development of ETL jobs and BI reports. This is a do-er more than a people only manager
Job description:

  • To architect the Data warehouse and BI environment and to define the development standards.
  • To liaise with the business analysts and/or users to clarify business requirement.
  • To accurately document technical specification in line with IT guidelines
  • To lead the development of ETL jobs and BI reports.
  • To manage the team that may consist of consultants, developers, or trainees
  • To test all programs changed or developed to ensure full functionality and to ensure that no defects exist.
  • To correct manage to environment addressing any errors and managing / improving performance.
  • To provide general application support and maintenance as and when required.
  • To assist business users with ad hoc data analysis and problem solving.

Qualification & Experience:

  • Relevant technical or business qualification – diploma/degree (Essential)
  • Minimum 5-7 years Data warehousing & BI experience (Essential)
  • Minimum 3 years SQL experience (Essential)
  • Experience with SAP Data Warehouse and BI tools
  • Knowledge of SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP Data Warehouse Cloud (Highly Desirable)
  • Knowledge of Logistics & Warehouse systems (Highly Desirable)
  • Data warehouse and BI Programming Certification (Desirable)
  • Exposure to other development or BI Tools (Desirable)
  • BI Manager / BI Specialist / Data Engineer Lead

Job related knowledge and skills:

  • Knowledge of Logistics & Warehouse systems
  • Strong problem solving and analytical skills
  • Sound programming and technical skills
  • Good communication and interpersonal skills
  • Good documentation skills
  • Ability to use own initiative
  • Strong determination and drive
  • Team player
  • Meticulous
  • Logical thinker
  • Ability to learn quickly and to share knowledge
  • Ability to liaise with users at all levelsCompetencies required:
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Analysing
  • Creating and Innovating
  • Writing and Reporting
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Desired Skills:

  • SAP BI
  • Sap Bw
  • SAP Analytics Cloud
  • SAP Data Warehouse Cloud
  • ETL
  • SQL
  • Power BI

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Global Wholesale and Distribution organisation focusing within the pharmaceutical industry.

