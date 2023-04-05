Senior Frontend Developer at Ntice Search – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is looking for a Senior Frontend Developers to help build their next generation of

applications. As a key member of their product feature teams, you will work alongside the

product owner, business analysts, testers, developers and designers in order to deliver highly

customer focused applications. They are looking for you to help them build a strong culture of

automated testing, progressive application architecture, continuous integration, dev-ops and

user experience.

Responsibilities

?People development through mentoring

?Involved in technical analysis and design new features

?Write elegant robust production code

?Write unit, integration and acceptance tests for components

?Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems

?Help troubleshoot and debug root-cause errors

?Deliver features timeously

Requirements

?As you will be working in multi-technology environment, ability to demonstrate

aptitude in learning and self-skilling in different technologies is desired.

?5+ years’ practical software development experience

?3+ years’ experience using the following (or similar) client and server tech:

?Frontend tech (client)

o React (or similar modern JavaScript framework) (*latest preferred)

o WebPack

o ES6+, HTML5, CSS3

?Backend tech (server + API)

o Node, Express, Typescript

o Go

?Development tooling

o Git

o Linux

o Docker

o Kubernetes

?Active development practices

o Client/Server application development

o Single Page Applications (SPA)

o Unit and Integration testing

o Microservices architecture

o RESTful API’s

o Continuous Integration (CI)

Desired Key Attributes

?Experience working on digital (web) projects focussed on delivering modern user

experiences across browsers and devices

?Proficiency in more than one relevant programming language – e.g. Go, Scala, Java,

JavaScript, Python

?2 or more years’ experience working within a microservices environment across

multiple teams

?Experience working in architectures that make use of container orchestration (e.g.

Kubernetes)

?Financial services experience

Key Attributes

?Good interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types and deal with

conflict in an effective way

?Ability to work individually and with teams within an Agile context

?Experience in influencing best practices within teams

?Computer Science Degree preferred

?Degree in computer science, computer engineering, information systems or related

technical discipline

Desired Skills:

Senior

Frontend

Developer

