Senior .Net Developer – WRC Technologies

Our client is looking to recruit a Senior SQL – .Net Developer who is able to develop and deliver robust enterprise products/ applications, using Microsoft tech stack.
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
Experience Required:
- 4+ years of experience developing and delivering robust enterprise products/ applications, using Microsoft tech stack including C#, MVC, WEB API, .NET CORE, SQL SERVER, and Azure DevOps.
- Experience in Azure with: CICD, containers, Cloud native development, SQL, and NoSQL, Microservices will be highly beneficial for the success of the role.
- Demonstrated Industry based knowledge and experience in the delivery of complex large-scale applications and web services using Microsoft technology stacks including:
- .NET Framework 4.5+ / .NET Core (above)
- Experience in a) C#, b) .NET, and c) React
- Experience with Visual Studio 2019/2022 Code
- Microsoft Web API / REST Architecture
- CSS frameworks
- C++ will be a advantage
Duties/ Responsibilities:
- Solid working knowledge of SQL, with a demonstrated ability to code queries of varying complexity
- Demonstrated ability to effectively use communication and negotiation skills to manage relationships
- Expert knowledge or the short term and long term insurance industry
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML