Senior .Net Developer – WRC Technologies

Apr 5, 2023

Our client is looking to recruit a Senior SQL – .Net Developer who is able to develop and deliver robust enterprise products/ applications, using Microsoft tech stack.

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

Experience Required:

  • 4+ years of experience developing and delivering robust enterprise products/ applications, using Microsoft tech stack including C#, MVC, WEB API, .NET CORE, SQL SERVER, and Azure DevOps.

  • Experience in Azure with: CICD, containers, Cloud native development, SQL, and NoSQL, Microservices will be highly beneficial for the success of the role.

  • Demonstrated Industry based knowledge and experience in the delivery of complex large-scale applications and web services using Microsoft technology stacks including:

  • .NET Framework 4.5+ / .NET Core (above)

  • Experience in a) C#, b) .NET, and c) React

  • Experience with Visual Studio 2019/2022 Code

  • Microsoft Web API / REST Architecture

  • CSS frameworks

  • C++ will be a advantage

Duties/ Responsibilities:

  • Solid working knowledge of SQL, with a demonstrated ability to code queries of varying complexity

  • Demonstrated ability to effectively use communication and negotiation skills to manage relationships

  • Expert knowledge or the short term and long term insurance industry

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *