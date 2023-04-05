Senior Project Manager

Do you have project management experience, and are you seeking a new job in Parktown, Johannesburg? Webhelp is looking for a Senior Project Manager to join our Parktown team and the role comes with a salary of up to R1 000 000 per annum and excellent benefits.

As a Senior Project Manager, you will be accountable for the successful planning and implementation of large scale, complex change and transition projects using agreed project management methodologies and documentation to ensure delivery is in line with scope, objectives, timeline and budget.

In your first few weeks in this project management role, you can expect to:

Facilitate the definition of project scope, goals and deliverables and complete the agreed project initiation process

Produce and maintain detailed project plans, including activity plans and project timeline

Manage and coordinate the activity of the project team, workstream leaders and subject matter experts

Track and report on project progress to stakeholders.

To apply for this Senior Project Manager role, you will need direct work experience as a senior project manager. You will also require the following:

Experience managing complex change and transition projects – multiple internal/external/ client stakeholders, multiple workstreams, multiple locations/ off shore

Project Management qualification – MSP/Prince 2/ Agile / Lean Sigma or similar

Experience and understanding of project management methodologies and project lifecycles and associated deliverables and control gates

Experience using project management tools to scope, implement and close a project.

In return for your collaborative approach and commitment, you will receive a generous salary and a great benefits package, joining a friendly and inclusive culture.

To apply for this full-time Senior Project Manager job in Parktown, Johannesburg, please contact Webhelp today. We’d love to help you get your next role and enable you to fulfil your professional ambitions.

Join our fun-loving inclusive community of more than 120 000 passionate people who work across 200 locations in over 60 countries delivering exceptional customer experiences for some of the world’s leading brands.

Desired Skills:

Analytical

Management

Communication.

Employer & Job Benefits:

None

