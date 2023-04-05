Senior Project Manager at Sabenza IT

In search of an experienced Senior Project Manager.

The individual should posses 8 years experience within a Senior PM scope with managerial experience and Shared Services experience within an IT Department.

As a Senior Project Manager, you’ll be responsible for managing the day-to-day activities of multiple projects. You’ll plan and track progress on these projects using Agile methodologies (e.g. Scrum) in order to improve efficiency, quality and productivity across the entire company. You will work closely with product managers and engineering teams to ensure all goals are met within defined deadlines whilst maintaining stakeholder satisfaction at all times.

Requirements

Maintaining and monitoring project plans, project schedules, work hours, budgets, and expenditures Identification and managing of Project dependencies and Critical Path

Vast experience in managing projects to implement IT service components with complexing in terms of: Integration to multiple systems

RICEFWs ( Reports, Interfaces, Conversions , Enhancements, Forms , Workflows)

Interdependency to existing Projects

Multiple BUs across different locations globally, Multiple languages

Multiple vendor contracts/partnerships

Reporting capability, including dashboards

Capability : Organizational design , SLA Definition, Target Operating Model definition, Global Service Catalogue Scheduling regular meetings and recording decisions (e.g. assigned tasks and next steps)

Update project management governance documents

Prepare and provide documentation to internal teams and key stakeholders

Monitor project progress and address potential issues

Ensuring projects adhere to frameworks and all documentation is maintained appropriately for the project

Build out Statement of Work for projects with the relevant subject matter experts

Administer and manage budgets for the execution of different sub-projects

Make sure that whatever project is being executed is carried out according to required standards Monitor and evaluate the performances of different project managers and their teams

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Project Management, Finance or Accounting required

General project management understanding and experience (PMP / PRINCE2 certification is a plus)

Project administration knowledge and experience

Organisational change management: understanding the key concepts and its importance in a project

Solid organization and time-management skills

Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, SharePoint, and Outlook

Knowledge of Computer Systems Validation (CSV) process is preferred.

Knowledge of and experience in Pharmaceutical industry is preferred

Desired Skills:

Shared Services

Prince2

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

