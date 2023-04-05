Our client, a leading financial services organisation is looking to hire an experienced Senior Software Developer for their team based in the Western Cape. Hybrid model.
Unique opportunity to join a JSE listed financial organisation, and to be a part of team working on key projects and in partnership with business stakeholders to deliver great value with an opportunity to make a real impact within the business. Candidates must be proficient in .Net Core, C#, PHP, Azure, JavaScript, Angular, Cloud and and have worked in an agile environment. Candidates must be able to work in a collaborative team environment.
Purpose of the role:
Candidates will function as the Senior Developer and Architect for the business and will be responsible to deliver on key projects. The development pertains to all those aspects, to be used by the business users locally and internationally. The candidate will be a member of the CRM Management Team.
Responsibilities:
- Align and build capabilities and services in line with strategic projects and architecture.
- Review the architecture of the current software stack and guide the process of improving the current architecture to utilize micro services.
- Integrate services through cloud native services with the broader business group.
- Provide input for the other developers, BAs and Testers, as well as maintain an excellent working relationship with our external software development partner.
- Review current coding practices, as well as implementing and maintaining improvement.
- Display a customer service approach to the users (Advisers and internal business) of the CRM platform.
- Along with the BAs, assess and validate development requirements received from stakeholders before submitting for development.
- Closely working with business (pre-development) and testing (post-development) to ensure requirements are delivered in an expected format.
- Frequently function as the representative of the team in sessions with business.
- Implement processes for gathering, reviewing and analysing development requirements.
Requirements:
- A relevant tertiary qualification, preferably a degree or honours in computer science or computer engineering
- Expert .Net core and C# development experience
- PHP Development Experience
- Strong Angular, Bootstrap, knowledge of jQuery experience
- Experience with CI/CD pipelines in Azure Development
- SQL experience
- Agile / Scrum experience
- Expert understanding of the software development process
- Experience in CRM and client portal solutions
- Strong security principles experience
- Good knowledge of microservice architecture
- Strong integration knowledge (building and consuming API’s)
- Entity framework knowledge
- Ability to effectively translate business requirements in technology terminology
Desired Skills:
- ASP.Net Core
- C#
- Javascript
- cloud
- PHP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Leading financial services organisation, JSE listed financial organisation.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- 13th Cheque
- Annual Bonus