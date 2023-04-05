Senior Software Developer (Delphi) (CH906)

Our client in the financial services industry with offices in Pretoria and Cape Town, is looking for a Senior Software Developer to part of an inhouse development team that produce scalable software solutions.

The successful candidate will join a team developer who work together with a team of Business Analysts and Operational manager to develop and support on an investment administration and Manco systems. The technology used is Delphi, C++ , C# and MS SQL.

The candidate will also be involved in cross functional projects to develop integration and straight through processing solution from Wealth management systems and 3rd party solutions. The technology used is Angular, C#, .Net, .Net Core, Micro Services, API’s, and Azure App Services

Qualifications and experience:

Degree in Computer Science or similar qualification

Experience in developing desktop applications with Delphi, C++, and MS SQL

Experience in working and a Waterfall methodology.

Experience in using report writing tools

Advanced SQL skills and experience working with complex SQL Stored Procedures.

Experience in the financial services industry will be considered as additional beneficial.

A good understanding of object-oriented principles and practice

Responsibilities / Skills

Work with development teams and product managers to design and create scalable software

Build features and applications for desktop and web applications.

Participating in requirement discussions with the business analysts and other developers.

Writing and maintaining program and SQL code to meet system requirements, system design, and technical specifications.

Unit Testing.

Scripts for database table changes, stored procedures, queries, and lookups.

Debugging and correcting errors and faults.

Technology exposure

Delphi

C++

Object Orientation

MS SQL

Report Builder

Visual studio

Exposure to the following will be beneficial.

C#

.Net Core

Angular,

Azure App Services

Microservice and API’s

DevOps and Git

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

