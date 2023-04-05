Senior Software Developer – Western Cape Bellville

Our client, a leading financial services organisation is looking to hire an experienced Senior Software Developer for their team based in the Western Cape. Hybrid model.

Unique opportunity to join a JSE listed financial organisation, and to be a part of team working on key projects and in partnership with business stakeholders to deliver great value with an opportunity to make a real impact within the business. Candidates must be proficient in .Net Core, C#, PHP, Azure, JavaScript, Angular, Cloud and and have worked in an agile environment. Candidates must be able to work in a collaborative team environment.

Purpose of the role:

Candidates will function as the Senior Developer and Architect for the business and will be responsible to deliver on key projects. The development pertains to all those aspects, to be used by the business users locally and internationally. The candidate will be a member of the CRM Management Team.

Responsibilities:

Align and build capabilities and services in line with strategic projects and architecture.

Review the architecture of the current software stack and guide the process of improving the current architecture to utilize micro services.

Integrate services through cloud native services with the broader business group.

Provide input for the other developers, BAs and Testers, as well as maintain an excellent working relationship with our external software development partner.

Review current coding practices, as well as implementing and maintaining improvement.

Display a customer service approach to the users (Advisers and internal business) of the CRM platform.

Along with the BAs, assess and validate development requirements received from stakeholders before submitting for development.

Closely working with business (pre-development) and testing (post-development) to ensure requirements are delivered in an expected format.

Frequently function as the representative of the team in sessions with business.

Implement processes for gathering, reviewing and analysing development requirements.

Requirements:

A relevant tertiary qualification, preferably a degree or honours in computer science or computer engineering

Expert .Net core and C# development experience

PHP Development Experience

Strong Angular, Bootstrap, knowledge of jQuery experience

Experience with CI/CD pipelines in Azure Development

SQL experience

Agile / Scrum experience

Expert understanding of the software development process

Experience in CRM and client portal solutions

Strong security principles experience

Good knowledge of microservice architecture

Strong integration knowledge (building and consuming API’s)

Entity framework knowledge

Ability to effectively translate business requirements in technology terminology

Desired Skills:

ASP.Net Core

C#

Javascript

cloud

PHP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Leading financial services organisation, JSE listed financial organisation.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

13th Cheque

Annual Bonus

