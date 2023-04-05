Senior Technical Project Manager

Do you have Senior Tech Project Manager experience, and are you seeking a new job in Cape Town? Webhelp is looking for a full-time Senior Technical Project Manager, and the role comes with an attractive salary and excellent benefits.

As a Senior IT Project Manager, you will be accountable for the successful planning and implementation of large scale, complex change and transition technology projects. You will also manage projects through their complete lifecycle from initiation to closure and handover to the business and IT operations.

In your first few weeks in this Project Manager role, you can expect to:

Lead the planning and implementation of projects in line with the agreed scope, objectives, and timeline

Facilitate the definition of project scope, goals and deliverables and complete the agreed project initiation process

Produce and maintain detailed project plans, including activity plans and project timelines

Coordinate the activity of the project team, workstream leaders and subject matter experts

Manage and track project spending against budget

To apply for this Senior Project Manager in IT role, you will need direct work experience as a senior project manager.

You will also require the following:

Experience managing complex technical change and transition projects – multiple internal/external/client stakeholders, multiple workstreams, multiple locations/off shore

Project Management qualification – MSP/Prince 2/ Agile / Lean Sigma or similar

Experience and understanding of project management methodologies and project lifecycles and associated deliverables and control gates

Experience using project management tools to scope, implement and close a project

In return for your passion, collaborative approach and commitment, you will receive a generous salary and benefits package and join a friendly and inclusive culture.

To apply for this inclusive and collaborative full-time Senior Tech Project Manager job in Cape Town, please contact Webhelp today. We’d love to help you get your next role and enable you to fulfil your professional ambitions.

Join our fun-loving inclusive community of more than 120,000 passionate people who work across 200 locations in over 60 countries delivering exceptional customer experiences for some of the world’s leading brands.

Desired Skills:

Analytical

Management

Communication.

Employer & Job Benefits:

None

