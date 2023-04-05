Our client, a leading financial services organisation is looking to hire a Software Developer for their team based in the Western Cape. Hybrid model.
Purpose of the role:
Candidate will be responsible for the software development on the CRM platform and client facing portals used by the organisation nationally. This position reports directly in to the Development manager.
Responsibilities:
- Develop components of the CRM platform, as well as the client facing portals, in conjunction with our external software development partner
- Develop components of the Android & Apple client apps
- Develop according to the future architecture of the software stack and make suggestions to improve the current architecture
- Research, design, document, and modify software specifications throughout the production life cycle
- Produce clean, well-documented, efficient, and standards-compliant code with an eye towards performance optimization
- Write secure code and exercise good judgement in handling sensitive data
- Industrialize solutions with DEVOPS
- Work along with the BAs and Testers, as well as maintain an excellent working relationship with our external software development partner
- Follow current coding practices but having the ability to suggest improvement
- Display a customer service approach to the users (Advisers and internal business) of the CRM platform
Requirements:
- IT Tertiary qualification
- IT Development experience within the financial services industry – (non-negotiable)
- Experienced with .Net Core, C#, PHP, Cloud (Azure/ AWS), JavaScript, TypeScript, Angular
- .Net, C# and PHP Development Experience – (non-negotiable)
- Experience in CRM and client portal solutions
- Experience with Android & Apple development
- Agile / Scrum experience
- Very good understanding of the software development process
- Experience of wealth management and adviser value proposition requirements
Desired Skills:
- .Net Core
- C#
- PHP
- cloud
- Javascript
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Leading financial services organisation.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- 13th Cheque
- Annual Bonus