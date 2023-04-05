Software Developer – Western Cape Bellville

Our client, a leading financial services organisation is looking to hire a Software Developer for their team based in the Western Cape. Hybrid model.

Purpose of the role:

Candidate will be responsible for the software development on the CRM platform and client facing portals used by the organisation nationally. This position reports directly in to the Development manager.

Responsibilities:

Develop components of the CRM platform, as well as the client facing portals, in conjunction with our external software development partner

Develop components of the Android & Apple client apps

Develop according to the future architecture of the software stack and make suggestions to improve the current architecture

Research, design, document, and modify software specifications throughout the production life cycle

Produce clean, well-documented, efficient, and standards-compliant code with an eye towards performance optimization

Write secure code and exercise good judgement in handling sensitive data

Industrialize solutions with DEVOPS

Work along with the BAs and Testers, as well as maintain an excellent working relationship with our external software development partner

Follow current coding practices but having the ability to suggest improvement

Display a customer service approach to the users (Advisers and internal business) of the CRM platform

Requirements:

IT Tertiary qualification

IT Development experience within the financial services industry – (non-negotiable)

Experienced with .Net Core, C#, PHP, Cloud (Azure/ AWS), JavaScript, TypeScript, Angular

.Net, C# and PHP Development Experience – (non-negotiable)

Experience in CRM and client portal solutions

Experience with Android & Apple development

Agile / Scrum experience

Very good understanding of the software development process

Experience of wealth management and adviser value proposition requirements

Desired Skills:

.Net Core

C#

PHP

cloud

Javascript

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Leading financial services organisation.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

13th Cheque

Annual Bonus

