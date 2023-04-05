Software Engineer C#

Apr 5, 2023

Please read the specification carefully before applying.

Salary: >R50 000 CTC
No benefits

Please note: This is an hybrid position. The first few months will be mostly on-site as you get to know systems, and will then move to 90% remote.

POSITION OVERVIEW
You will be responsible for assistance and identifying issues in a 24/7 mission critical highly technical and complex system and working with the team to solve those issues.

This role is 50% new development based and 50% support of add-on custom software solutions for customers. It is centred around highly automated warehouses running software that interfaces into a number of software and hardware applications on the warehouse floor such as pick-to-light, conveyer, barcoding, robotic systems.

We’re looking for candidates with excellent troubleshooting capabilities.

KEY SKILLS

  • BSc, BEng or equivalent Degree
  • C# Development (WinForms & ASP.Net) experience – minimum 3 Years
  • Microsoft SQL Server Experience – min 3 Years
  • HTML5 Web Development with ASP.Net, JavaScript and jQuery Experience – min 3 Years
  • DevOps or similar Experience – Source Control and Ticketing
  • Excellent communication skills – Must be able to communicate well with different stakeholders
  • Structured problem-solving skills – Understand existing code before fixes are made
  • Confident and Self Motivated

BENIFICIAL SKILLS/TRAINING

  • SQL scripting
  • SQL reporting services experience
  • Crystal Report Experience

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .Net
  • WinForms
  • ASP.Net
  • Microsoft SQL Server
  • HTML5
  • Javascript
  • Jquery
  • Troubleshooting
  • DevOps
  • SQL
  • Crystal Report

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *