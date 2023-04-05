Software Engineer C#

Please read the specification carefully before applying.
Salary: >R50 000 CTC
No benefits
Please note: This is an hybrid position. The first few months will be mostly on-site as you get to know systems, and will then move to 90% remote.
POSITION OVERVIEW
You will be responsible for assistance and identifying issues in a 24/7 mission critical highly technical and complex system and working with the team to solve those issues.
This role is 50% new development based and 50% support of add-on custom software solutions for customers. It is centred around highly automated warehouses running software that interfaces into a number of software and hardware applications on the warehouse floor such as pick-to-light, conveyer, barcoding, robotic systems.
We’re looking for candidates with excellent troubleshooting capabilities.
KEY SKILLS
- BSc, BEng or equivalent Degree
- C# Development (WinForms & ASP.Net) experience – minimum 3 Years
- Microsoft SQL Server Experience – min 3 Years
- HTML5 Web Development with ASP.Net, JavaScript and jQuery Experience – min 3 Years
- DevOps or similar Experience – Source Control and Ticketing
- Excellent communication skills – Must be able to communicate well with different stakeholders
- Structured problem-solving skills – Understand existing code before fixes are made
- Confident and Self Motivated
BENIFICIAL SKILLS/TRAINING
- SQL scripting
- SQL reporting services experience
- Crystal Report Experience
