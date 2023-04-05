Software Engineer C#

Please read the specification carefully before applying.

Salary: >R50 000 CTC

No benefits

Please note: This is an hybrid position. The first few months will be mostly on-site as you get to know systems, and will then move to 90% remote.

POSITION OVERVIEW

You will be responsible for assistance and identifying issues in a 24/7 mission critical highly technical and complex system and working with the team to solve those issues.

This role is 50% new development based and 50% support of add-on custom software solutions for customers. It is centred around highly automated warehouses running software that interfaces into a number of software and hardware applications on the warehouse floor such as pick-to-light, conveyer, barcoding, robotic systems.

We’re looking for candidates with excellent troubleshooting capabilities.

KEY SKILLS

BSc, BEng or equivalent Degree

C# Development (WinForms & ASP.Net) experience – minimum 3 Years

Microsoft SQL Server Experience – min 3 Years

HTML5 Web Development with ASP.Net, JavaScript and jQuery Experience – min 3 Years

DevOps or similar Experience – Source Control and Ticketing

Excellent communication skills – Must be able to communicate well with different stakeholders

Structured problem-solving skills – Understand existing code before fixes are made

Confident and Self Motivated

BENIFICIAL SKILLS/TRAINING

SQL scripting

SQL reporting services experience

Crystal Report Experience

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

WinForms

ASP.Net

Microsoft SQL Server

HTML5

Javascript

Jquery

Troubleshooting

DevOps

SQL

Crystal Report

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

